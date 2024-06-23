Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Qualys worth $737,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.33.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,113 shares of company stock worth $3,969,251. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

