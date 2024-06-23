Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $727,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $62,977,536. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,098.40.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 1.3 %

MSTR opened at $1,483.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.46 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,425.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,094.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.08 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

