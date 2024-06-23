BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.14% of BellRing Brands worth $736,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

