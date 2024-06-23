Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

