Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,092 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 291.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $267.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

