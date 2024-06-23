Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,728,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 231,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $725,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SWN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

