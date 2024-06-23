Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,738,000 after buying an additional 550,293 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

