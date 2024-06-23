B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

ENPH opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

