WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,635,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $78.23 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

