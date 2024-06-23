B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 54,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Dropbox by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,699. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

