Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

