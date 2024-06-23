Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 966,004 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 966,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.92% of Primoris Services worth $51,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,384,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 585,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,429.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

