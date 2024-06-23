Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 78,322 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.72% of SL Green Realty worth $50,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,664,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,373,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,832,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 154,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

SLG stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

