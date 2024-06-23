Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 264,244 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 421.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $52,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

