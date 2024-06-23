Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $53,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 179,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

