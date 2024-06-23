Wellington Management Group LLP Has $49.88 Million Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $49,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,231,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

