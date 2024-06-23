Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 221,875 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,875 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.39% of Sonos worth $50,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $308,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,032 shares of company stock worth $1,710,805 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.82 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

