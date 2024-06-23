Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

