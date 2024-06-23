Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in WPP by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WPP opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.