Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 142,356 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $791,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

