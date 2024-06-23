Vanguard Group Inc. Has $753.24 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.74% of Duolingo worth $753,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.39, for a total value of $1,747,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,177.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $206.52 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 212.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.