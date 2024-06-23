Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.63% of Darling Ingredients worth $766,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $35.71 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

