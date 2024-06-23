Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,073,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 166,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of V.F. worth $772,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,951,000 after buying an additional 590,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $14.31 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.