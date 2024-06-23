Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,394,902 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,394,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rambus worth $776,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 50.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $247,516.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $247,516.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,885 shares of company stock worth $3,639,442. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

