Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,363,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $782,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

