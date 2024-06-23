Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,899,873 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 183.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Celsius worth $749,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Trading Up 0.9 %

CELH stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

