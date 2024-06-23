Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Woodward worth $783,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,157,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Woodward by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.42. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

