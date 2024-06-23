Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 60,120 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,173,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $739,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

