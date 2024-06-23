Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,061,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.71% of Terreno Realty worth $755,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

