Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,671,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Exelixis worth $759,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,449,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $15,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 492,613 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 31.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 338,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

