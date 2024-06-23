Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBND. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 184,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBND opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

