Robert Anthony Broen Sells 100,000 Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.59.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$311.12 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.14.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

