Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

