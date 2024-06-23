Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tango Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 751,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,000 shares of company stock worth $1,469,970. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

