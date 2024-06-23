Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $865,000 Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.47. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

