SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $214.78 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.82.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

