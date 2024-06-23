Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 116,679 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 355,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.84. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $28.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

