Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,060,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,571,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.