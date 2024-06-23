Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $93.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

