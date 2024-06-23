Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,861 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.