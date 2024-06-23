Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 123,226 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $803,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 38,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 147,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

