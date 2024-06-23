Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 725,844 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.47% of Merus worth $55,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Merus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Merus by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Merus by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $792,792. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Merus Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

