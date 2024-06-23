Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 475,728 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,728 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

