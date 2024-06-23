Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $56.43 Million Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,669,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,431,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.03% of Vestis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $438,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Williams Ena Koschel acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849 in the last three months.

Vestis Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:VSTS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Our Latest Report on VSTS

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.