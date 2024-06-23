Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 138,662 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PDD were worth $56,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PDD by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in PDD by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PDD by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,008,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,986,000 after acquiring an additional 237,956 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 66,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $143.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

