Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,065 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $57,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ZBRA stock opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $328.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.09.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

