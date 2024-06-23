Wellington Management Group LLP Has $57.25 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.40% of Progress Software worth $57,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

