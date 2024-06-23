Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,962,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,619 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $61,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,787,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 179,809 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PAX opened at $12.03 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.74%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

