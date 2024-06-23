Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 119,300 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $60,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 192,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 157,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

