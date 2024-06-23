Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Super Micro Computer worth $60,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $95,211,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $77,996,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $905.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.08 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

